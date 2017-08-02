Settlement and regulatory costs drive Ocwen deep into the red

Q2 pretax loss of $41.6M includes $33.6M of legal settlement-related expenses, $5.6M of CPFB and related state regulatory costs, $3.7M of fair value changes, and $1.5M of severance and other items. Backing those out leaves $2.8M of pretax income in Q2.

Servicing segment pretax income of $9.2M is a $21.4M improvement from last year, even HAMP fees down $23M.

Lending segment pretax loss of $600K vs. profit of $5M a year ago.

11K mortgage mods completed during Q2, 24% of which were HAMP mods. Delinquencies of 9.6% vs. 11.2% at start of year.

CPR of 15% up from 14% in Q1.

Management notes about $12M of additional expense savings have been identified to for H2.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

OCN flat premarket