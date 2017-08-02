Criteo shares +4.5% after earnings beat

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) reports Q2 results with revenue and EPS beats. Traffic Acquisition Costs were $240M and revenue excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs or ex-TAC was up 32% to $220M or 41% of overall sales.

Regional revenue ex-TAC: Americas, $84M (+40%); EMEA, $85M (+27%); Asia-Pacific, $51M (+29%).

Cash flow from operating activities was up 214% to $60M. FCF was $33M and the company ended the quarter with $308M in cash and equivalents.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 38% to $54M driven by continued operating leverage and the ex-TAC revenue growths across all regions.

Added 950 net clients to total 16K commerce and brand clients at quarter’s end with a 90% client retention rate.

Q3 guidance puts revenue ex-TAC between $227M and $230M and adjusted EBITDA from $69M to $72M.

FY17 guidance has revenue ex-TAC growth at 28% to 31% and adjusted EBITDA up between 0 and 50 basis points.

Criteo shares are up 4.45% premarket.

