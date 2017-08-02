Humana Q2 top line down 3%; earnings up 109%; cash flow negative; guidance raised

Humana (NYSE:HUM) Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 13,534 (-3.4%); Premiums: 13,203(-3.3%).

Retail: Individual Medicare Advantage: 8,282 (+2.9%); Group Medicare Advantage: 1,277 (+17.7%); Medicare Stand-Alone PDP: 925 (-8.9%); State-based contracts: 671 (-1.0%); Medicare Supplement: 118 (+11.3%).

Group and Specialty: 1,821 (-2.4%); Healthcare Services: 5,974 (-4.9%); Pharmacy Solutions: 5,214 (-4.2%).

Net Income: 650 (+109.0%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 942 (+3.7%); EPS: 4.46 (+116.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: 3.49 (+6.1%); CF Ops: (106) (+64.2%).

Benefit ratio: 82.5% (-2.1%).

2017 Guidance: EPS: $17.83 from $16.91; Non-GAAP EPS: $11.50 from $11.10. Includes net gain of $4.36/share ($947M pre-tax) from the termination of the merger agreement with Aetna.