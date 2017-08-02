Chimera Investment income bounces back, book value rises

Q2 core earnings of $112.1M or $0.60 per share vs. $96M and $0.51 in Q1. Dividend is $0.50.

June 30 GAAP book value of $16.54 per share up from $16.20 three months earlier. Last night's close of $18.90 is a 14% premium to book.

Economic return on book value for quarter of 5.2%.

Company purchased about $377M in loans in Q2, and committed to buy another $620M. Both would bring loan purchases for the year to $5.1B. One MBS sponsored for $377M, with $1.3M of expenses incurred.

CIM flat premarket