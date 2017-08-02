Income gains as Dynex moves further out the curve

Q2 core net operating income of $9.3M or $0.19 per share vs. $7.4M and $0.15 in Q1. Dividend is $0.18.

June 30 book value per share of $7.38 slips from $7.52 three months earlier. Last night's close of $6.92 is a 6% discount to June 30 book.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.04 per share, or half a percent on book value (2% annualized).

The company has taken a more aggressive investment stance, with CEO Byron Boston noting a reallocation of capital during quarter from short-duration, lower-yielding investments to 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS.

DX flat premarket