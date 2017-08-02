American Funds Tax Exempt Bond Fund® A (AFTEX) July Summary

July monthly performance was: -0.21%

AUM of $13.9B

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -19%

$0.03 in dividends were paid in July

Top 10 Holdings as of 6/30/2017: Univ Kans Hosp Auth 5%, Wisconsin St Gen Fd Annual App Genera 6%, Washington St Health Care Facs Rev 1.83%, East Baton Rouge Parish La Inc Var 0.66%, Buckeye Ohio Tob Settlement Fi To 5.875%, Michigan Tob Settlement Fin Au Tobacc 6%, Black Belt Engy Gas Dist 4%, Mississippi Busn Fin Corp Var Rate 0.67%, Houston Tex Tax And R 3%, Illinois St Toll Hwy Auth 5%