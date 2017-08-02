Margins improve at SodaStream

SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) moves up after posting Q2 results ahead of estimates.

Sales in the Americas segment rose 8% to $28.1M.

Sales in Western Europe increased 10% to $81.6M.

Total sales were up 9.6% to $130.6M.

Product segment revenue growth: Sparkling water maker starter kits +20% to $46.9, Consumables +5% to $81.7M.

SodaStream's gross margin rate shot up 240 bps to 53.1% off the sales leverage.

Sales and marketing spening fell to 31.3% of sales vs. 31.9% last year.

The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $108.5M and inventories of $98.4% (+12%).