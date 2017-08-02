Valvoline trims profit guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issues downside guidance for FY17 after lubricant volume fell 3% in FQ3.

The company expects full-year EPS of $1.37 to $1.40 vs. $1.36 to $1.43 prior and $1.42 consensus.

"We've faced significant raw material cost increases since the beginning of the calendar year, but our teams have delivered against our earnings expectations and we plan to end the fourth quarter in line with our full-year earnings guidance," says CEO Sam Mitchell.

