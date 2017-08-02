Delphi Automotive -3% post Q2 results

Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH) reports revenue rose 5% in Q2 after adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements, acquisitions and divestitures.

Electrical/Electronic Architecture sales flat Y/Y at $2.35B.

Powertrain Systems sales up 4% to $1.19B.

Electronics and Safety sales expanded 10% to $821M.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 20 bps to 13.6%.

Q3 Guidance: Net sales: $4B to $4.1B; Adjusted operating income: $520M to $540M; Adjusted operating income margin: ~13.1%; Adjusted EPS: $1.52 to $1.58; Adjusted tax rate: ~15%.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: $16.85B to $17.05B; Adjusted operating income: $2.24B to $2.3B; Adjusted operating income margin: 13.4% to 13.5%; Adjusted EPS: $6.55 to $6.75; Cash flow from operations: $1.85B; Capex: $850M; Adjusted tax rate: ~15%.