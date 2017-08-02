Cytokinetics' omecamtiv mecarbil shows positive effect in mid-stage heart failure study; shares ahead 3% premarket

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Cytokinetics' (NASDAQ:CYTK) omecamtiv mecarbil in Japanese patients with heart failure met its primary pharmacokinetic endpoint and showed statistically valid improvements in systolic ejection time, a secondary endpoint.

It is being developed by Amgen in collaboration with Cytokinetics. Amgen intends to add Japanese sites to its large-scale Phase 3 GALACTIC-HF study. The dosing of the first patient in Japan will trigger a $10M milestone payment from Amgen.

Omecamtiv mecarbil is a cardiac myosin activator. Myosin is a protein in heart muscle that is responsible for converting chemical energy into the mechanical energy that results in a heart beat. Cardiac myosin activators increase systolic ejection time which results in an increase in cardiac contractility and more oxygen-efficient cardiac function.

Shares are up 3% premarket, albeit on only 90 shares.

