Molson Coors drifts higher after earnings

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) trades higher after reporting worldwide brand volume increased 2.3% in Q2 to 26.4M hectoliters.

Net sales per hectoliter increased 1.7% on a constant currency basis as higher pricing kicked in.

The U.S. MillerCoors business showed a 1.9% decline in sales-to-retailers volume and 0.4% dip in sales-to-wholesalers volume.

Looking ahead, Molson sees underlying free cash flow of $1.2B for 2017 (plus or minus 10%). Capital spending of $750M is anticipated (plus or minus 10%). The company says it's on track to hit annual cost savings targets.

