Alongside Q2 results, Ares resolves SSLP

Q2 core EPS of $0.34 vs. $0.39 earned one year ago. Dividend is $0.38.

Net investment income of $124M or $0.29 per share vs. $105M and $0.34 a year ago (American Capital purchase involved substantial share issuance).

Net asset value per share of $16.54 vs. $16.62 a year ago. Yesterday's close was $16.41.

In other news, the company announces the resolution of the Senior Secured Loan Program with the purchase of the remaining $1.6B portfolio of loans. Following that sale, the SSLP made a final distribution of $1.7B to the SSLP subordinated certificates, of which Ares (NASDAQ:ARCC) received $1.5B. Over the life of its investment in the SSLP, the gross IRR was 20%.

Result: Ares increased by $1.6B its investment senior secured loans yielding 7.1%, and exited the remaining SSLP certificates yielding 5.75%.

