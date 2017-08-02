Ascena Retail announces management restructuring

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) announces that it appointed Gary Muto to the newly created position of president and CEO of Ascena Brands as part of a restructuring.

Muto is tasked with the responsibility of reinvigorating and driving revenue growth across Ascena’s full brand portfolio.

CEO David Jaffe: "We expect to deliver $250 to $300 million in cost savings through fiscal 2019. We are confident we will meet or exceed this cost takeout target, and are now turning to the ‘growth’ piece of our transformation."

Source: Press Release