Strong quarter for MFA Financial; shares selling for 10% premium to book

Q2 net income of $76.2M or $0.20 per share vs. $74.3M and $0.20 in Q1 (Q2 included a 23M share sale). Dividend is $0.20.

June 30 book value per share of $7.76 up a dime from three months earlier. Last night's close of $8.57 is a 10.4% premium to June 30 book.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.30 per share, or 4% on book value (16% annualized).

$16.9M of legacy non-agency MBS sales for realized gains of $5.9M - the 20th straight quarter of booking gains through sales of legacy non-agency paper.

