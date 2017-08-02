AutoNation down on earnings miss

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) reports same-store sales fell 3% in Q2.

New vehicle revenue down 4.6% to $2.93B.

Used vehicle revenue dropped 4.6% to $1.2B.

Parts and service revenue rose 2.7% to $857.5M.

Segment revenue: Domestic: $1.84B (-7.5%); Import: $1.7B (-2.6%); Premium luxury: $1.64B (flat).

Gross margin rate +10 bps to 15.6%.

SG&A expense rate grew 80 bps to 11.6%.

Segment income: Domestic: $60M (-30%); Import: $752M (flat); Premium Luxury: $84M (-10%).

Operating margin rate slipped 50 bps to 3.7%.

Retail vehicle unit sales declined 2.9% Y/Y to 138,158.