Kosmos Energy plans London listing

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), BP's partner in exploring for gas offshore west Africa, says it will list on the London Stock Exchange by the end of September in a bid to attract more European investors.

"There are a number of European investment funds and specialist international oil and gas investors that are currently unable to hold Kosmos' shares due to their listing outside of a European regulated market," says the company, which is listed on the NYSE.

KOS estimates its licenses offshore Senegal and Mauritania could hold more than 50T cf of gas resources.