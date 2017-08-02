RadiSys Q2 revenue miss and lower guidance sinks shares, down 21% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) slumps 21% premarket on light volume after posting Q2 results after the close yesterday.

Revenues came in at $35.1M, down 42.7% yoy and almost $7M below consensus.

Q3 revenue guidance of $26M - 30M represents flat sequential Software-Systems growth and lower Hardware-Solutions sales due to an expected decline in legacy embedded products revenue and no new orders from its top DCEngine customer.

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $130M - 140M from ~$150M. The company says it trimmed its outlook due to limited visibility from its largest DCEngine account and assumption of no new orders for the remainder of the year.