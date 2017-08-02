Garmin +6.3% after Q2 beat, raised 2017 guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is up 6.3% premarket after beating expectations with Q2 earnings and raising its full-year profit guidance.

Revenue was up fractionally as gains in outdoor and aviation markets offset declines in fitness and automotive. “The demand for advanced wearables was particularly strong, but was partially offset by negative trends in the activity tracker market," says CEO Cliff Pemble.

Gross margin climbed to 58.5% from 57%.

Revenue by segment: Outdoor, $194.8M (up 46%); Aviation, $124.1M (up 15%); Marine, $108.5M (down 3%); Fitness, $181M (down 15%); Auto, $208.5M (down 15%).

Based on outdoor and aviation gains, it's boosting expectations for full-year revenue to $3.04B (just above consensus for $3.03B) and raising EPS expectations to $2.80 from $2.65 (above consensus for $2.70), thanks to an improved margin of about 57.5%.

Conference call to come at 10:30 a.m. ET.

