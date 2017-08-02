BioCryst launches new mid-stage study evaluating HAE candidate BCX7353

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) initiates a new exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial, ZENITH-1, assessing a single oral dose of a liquid formulation of BCX7353 for the acute treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE).

ZENITH-1 will enroll up to 60 subjects and will evaluate three doses (250 mg, 500 mg and 750 mg) of BCX7353, starting with the largest dose in 12 patients. Once a treatment effect is shown, enrollment in the 500 mg cohort will begin. If the treatment effect is similar to the 750 mg group, enrollment in the 250 mg cohort will start.

BCX7353 is a novel, once-daily, selective inhibitor of plasma kallikrein.

Another Phase 2 study, APeX-1, assessing a an oral capsule formulation of BCX7353, is ongoing.