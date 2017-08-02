Groupon -3.1% as Q2 revenues miss

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is 3.1% lower premarket after revenues declined and fell short of Street expectations in its Q2 report.

"Our focus is to maximize gross profit, which may come at the expense of revenue," the company says in its statement. "This emphasis includes an increasing shift toward offerings in our higher margin, more differentiated Local category, from our Goods category."

EBITDA came in at $53.3M, beating an expected $39.3M.

Revenue breakout: Third-party and other, $315.9M (up 7.2%); Direct, $346.8M (down 19.2%).

For the full year, it still expects gross profit of $1.3B-$1.35B, and is raising the bottom end of the range for expected EBITDA, now to $215M-$240M (above consensus for $214.7M).

Conference call to come at 10 a.m. ET.

