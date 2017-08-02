U.S. auto: Detroit Three eyes margins, Tesla earnings due out

The pace of U.S. car and light truck sales fell off to a 16.73M vehicles pace in July, down from 17.8M a year ago.

A significant factor in the decline is the decision by major automakers to reduce the level of daily rental fleet sales amid the rise of Uber (Private:UBER), Lyft (Private:LYFT) and other ride sharing services. The strategy is expected to help lift automotive margins, even if volume numbers are lower, and falls in line with broad global strategy to highlight the bottom line over volume.

ALG estimates the average transaction price for a new light vehicle rose 2.1% to $32,989 in July. Average incentive spending per unit grew by $160 to $3,565.

Gaining U.S. market share during the month were Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), which both showed positive sales growth. The Detroit Three (GM, F, FCAU) all posted sharp drops for the month, but analysts expect a better result for August and September off a calendar benefit (extra selling day in Aug., extra weekend in Sept.) and continued strong demand for higher trim level trucks and SUVs.

The auto sector will stay in the spotlight today after the market closes when Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports Q2 earnings. While consensus estimates are for Tesla to report revenue of $2.51B, EPS of -$1.88 and an automotive gross margin rate of 24.33% -- it's the Model 3 production and delivery guidance which could steer shares. Bloomberg reports that options volatility implies a 7% move in Tesla shares up or down after the company spills numbers.

Related ETF: CARZ.