Sharp drop for Big Five Sporting Goods after weak sales print

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV -14.8% ) craters after Q2 results fall short of estimates.

The company cites weak demand in the firearms, camping and water sports categories during the quarter.

Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales rose 50 bps to 30.4%.

"During the third quarter, we expect sales comparisons to be pressured as we continue to cycle the lift in sales that we experienced last year as a result of the competitor store closures, while also operating in a challenging retail environment," updates CEO Steven Miller.

