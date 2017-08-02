Apple rally pushes Dow past 22K but most sectors start lower

Stocks open marginally higher, with the Dow pushing past 22,000 in early trading, fueled by a rally in Apple after the company's Q3 earnings beat expectations; Dow +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.1% , S&P flat.

European markets are quiet, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC flat while U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.5% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2% .

In the U.S., Apple ( +5.5% ) hits a new all-time high after topping estimates for both the top and bottom lines and issuing upbeat guidance that suggests the upcoming iPhone 8 launch is on track.

But aside from the tech group ( +1% ), nearly all sectors are hovering in negative territory this morning; on the flip side, energy ( -0.7% ) currently holds the widest decline.

U.S. Treasury prices showed little response to the ADP employment report; the benchmark 10-year yield is up a basis point at 2.27%.