JLL's hot run continues after results; shares up 2.4%

Q2 adjusted net income of $83M or $1.82 per share down from $88M and $1.93 a year ago, but topping estimates by $0.28.

Fee revenue of $1.533B up from $1.343B a year ago. Adjusted EBTIDA of $158M vs. $160M; adjusted EBITDA Real Estate Services of $136M vs. $113M; adjusted EBITDA LaSalle of $22M vs. $47M.

Americas leasing revenue of $361.9M gained 21% Y/Y, with particular strength in NYC, Northwest, and Florida markets.

