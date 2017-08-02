Time Warner beats with subscription gains, studio results

Time Warner (TWX +0.1% ) has opened the regular session up modestly after Q2 earnings beat on top and bottom lines and its buyout by AT&T (NYSE:T) continues to proceed without hiccups.

Gains at the film studio boosted overall revenues 5.5% though the company marked increases across the board. And improvement there and at HBO mitigated an decline in Turner operating income.

Adjusted EPS was up 3% to hit $1.33.

Subscription revenues were up 13% for Turner and up 8% for HBO.

Revenue by segment: Turner, $3.1B (up 3.1%); Home Box Office, $1.48B (up 0.6%); Warner Bros., $2.99B (up 12.4%).

Operating income by segment: Turner, $1.05B (down 7.1%); Home Box Office, $531M (up 10.4%); Warner Bros., $223M (down 27.8%).

Adjusted operating income by segment: Turner, $1.03B (down 9.1%); Home Box Office, $546M (up 13.5%); Warner Bros., $261M (up 20.3%).

Cash from continuing operations was $2.5B (up 25%), and free cash flow rose 22% to $2.3B.

