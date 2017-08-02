Goldman cautious on hotel REITs, downgrades Pebblebrook and LaSalle

Sluggish RevPAR growth, softening forward group booking growth, and increasing costs have Goldman cautious on the hotel REITs, says analyst Stephen Grambling.

In this, Goldman is making a distinction between REITs (think DRH, LHO, HST, PEB, SHO, PK) and C-Corps (think MAR and HLT). The C-Corps, says Grambling, have the ability to "maintain their earnings algorithms."

Grambling and team downgrade Pebblebrook (PEB -2.9% ) and LaSalle (LHO -1.8% ) to Sell as their large exposure to urban markets puts them most at risk to a further slowdown in corporate spending.

Source: Bloomberg's Lily Katz