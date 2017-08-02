Rotten tomatoes for the movie theater sector

Cinemark (CNK -4.6% ), Regal Entertainment (RGC -3.9% ), Eros International (EROS -4.7% ), Reading International (RDI -2.7% ) and IMAX (IMAX -8.5% ) are all slumping after a painful earnings report and guidance cut is turned in by AMC Entertainment (AMC -24.5% ).

MoffettNathanson was well-ahead of the sector disruption with its downgrade of CNK and RGC earlier this summer. The boutique firm cited the increased risk of studios moving into premium video on-demand, analysis that takes on extra weight after AMC's cut in EBITDA forecast.

"We continue to expect at least one of the major studio (either Universal, Warner Bros. or Fox) to grow frustrated enough by waiting to reach a mutually beneficial deal with exhibitors and move forward with their own PVOD press release by 4Q 2017, if not sooner," wrote MoffettNathanson.

The question of which exhibition partners agree to take part of an early release window and at what split could be crucial for the sector.

