Report: Time Inc. to hire chief of transformation

Amid an ongoing makeover, Time Inc. (TIME -1.8% ) is set to name a chief transformation officer who would have broad control over restructuring at the company, the New York Post reports.

The new exec would work on cost controls, investments and divestments as recommended by McKinsey, which has been consulting on the changes, according to the report. Time wants to name the hire by next week's earnings report.

Among the bigger moves being considered is a sale of its Tampa Customer Service data operation, possibly to India-based firms HCL Technologies (OTCPK:HCTHY), Tata Consultancy Services (OTCPK:TTNQY), Tech Mahindra (OTC:TCHQY) or Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY), or to Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Previously: Report: Time Inc. likely will still sell; Bezos kicked tires (Jul. 13 2017)

Previously: WSJ: Time Inc. looking at dropping venerable name in rebranding (Jul. 11 2017)