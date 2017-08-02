Medtronic's Avalus valve OK'd in U.S. and Europe

Medtronic plc (MDT -0.3% ) announces that its next-generation pericardial aortic surgical valve, Avalus, is now approved in the EU and U.S., having received CE Mark certification and 510(k) clearance, respectively.

The company says Avalus features a supra-annular design that delivers excellent hemodynamic performance which limits central regurgitation while its interior-mounted leaflet and frame design enhances durability. It adds that the device is easy to implant by virtue of its low-profile, streamlined valve holder and a single one-cut release.

Avalus will be commercially available later this year.