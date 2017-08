Boot Barn (BOOT +22.9% ) rallies with vigor after the retailer reported same-store sales growth of 1.3% vs. +0.0% expected in FQ1.

Income from operations came in at 3.5% of sales vs. 3.3% of sales a year ago.

Average inventory per store fell 4% compared to a year ago.

The big jump in Boot Barn could be influenced by shorts being forced to cover their positions. Volume on BOOT today is already higher than the normal daily average after only 45 minutes.