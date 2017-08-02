Yancoal Australia plans $2.5B equity raise for Rio Tinto coal mines

Yancoal Australia (OTC:YACAF) says it will seek to raise $2.5B to fund the purchase of Rio Tinto’s (NYSE:RIO) Australian coal assets, with Chinese parent Yanzhou Coal (NYSE:YZC) set to contribute $1B.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), which will jointly operate some of Rio’s operations in the Hunter Valley with Yancoal, will chip in $300M.

The backing of YZC, China’s fourth-biggest coal producer, and two Chinese investment funds means the financing side of the deal looks solid despite Yancoal’s modest ~A$400M market cap.

The proposed equity raise could be challenged by commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF), which owns a 13.2% stake in Yancoal and may lodge an objection with Australia’s Takeovers Panel over concern the deal will dilute minority shareholders.

The purchase would transform Yancoal into Australia’s largest pure-play coal producer and give it a stake in the owner of two terminals at the port of Newcastle, the country’s main conduit for thermal coal.