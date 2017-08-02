Blankfein focused on improving trading results

"None of us are hysterical about this, but we’re focused on it,” says Goldman Sachs (GS +0.2% ) CEO Lloyd Blankfein, speaking to Bloomberg about his bank's trading woes.

Previously: Goldman finds itself in last place in trading (Aug. 1)

Goldman, he says, needs to change to mix of products it emphasizes and its client base given the slowdown in hedge fund activity.

The Volcker Rule is also proving cumbersome - making traders nervous thanks to the lack of a clearly defined line between speculation and market-making.