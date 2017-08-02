Post-earnings strength for Denny's

Denny's (DENN +3.7% ) jumps after Q2 operating revenue tops the consensus estimate of analysts.

Domestic system-wide same-store sales increased 2.6% during the quarter.

Company restaurant operating margin fell 150 bps to 16.9% of sales. Franchise operating margin improved 60 bps to 70.4% of sales.

Looking ahead, Denny's expects same-store sales growth at company and domestic franchised restaurants to be 0% to +2%. Operating revenue of $523M to $532M is anticipated.

Shares of Denny's broke over $12 for the first time since early June.

Previously: Denny's misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)