Oppenheimer Financials Sector Revenue ETF (RWW) July Summary

July monthly performance was: +0.53%

AUM of $34.3M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: +18%

$0.17 in dividends were paid in July

Top 10 Holdings as of 6/30/2017: Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRK.B): 15.79019%, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM): 7.64213%, Bank of America Corporation (BAC): 6.59637%, Wells Fargo & Co (WFC): 6.51374%, Citigroup Inc (C): 5.85961%, MetLife Inc (MET): 4.23226%, Prudential Financial Inc (PRU): 3.90452%, American International Group Inc (AIG): 3.53844%, Morgan Stanley (MS): 2.69684%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS): 2.68384%