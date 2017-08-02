Reversal: Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn negative

Records fell across the board at the open behind a more than 6% post-earnings advance for Apple.

Apple still holds a 4.4% gain , but the Nasdaq is now lower by 0.6% and the S&P 500 down 0.3% . The Dow - which powered through 22K at the open - remains marginally in the green, but has slipped back below 22K.

In tech, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook are all down nearly 1% . Netflix is lower by 2.1% and Amazon by 0.45% .