Investors take profits after Walker & Dunlop's Q2 beat

Q2 net income of $34.6M or $1.08 per share vs. $32M and $1.05 a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA of $51M up 88% Y/Y.

Total transaction volume of $6B up 12% Y/Y. Loan origination volume of $5.7B up 19%, with brokered volume of $1.95B up 78%. Number of bankers and brokers at company up 33%.

Servicing portfolio of $66.3B up 16% Y/Y.

Expenses of $110.3M up 15% Y/Y, with personnel expense up 14%.

