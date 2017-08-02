Drive Shack's rough run continues after Q2 results

Q2 core earnings of $7M or $0.11 per share vs. $14M and $0.21 one year ago.

American Gold owned, leased, or managed 77 golf properties across 13 states. On a same-store basis - excluding managed courses - traditional golf business ended Q2 with about 42K Players Club members, up about 7K Y/Y. On the private golf course side, 8,837 full members, up 183 Y/Y. Average annual dues up $211 to $5,963.

Earnings call presentation slides

