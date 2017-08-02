Senate nears vote to reauthorize FDA user fees

Donna Young reports that the Senate has almost completed its finishing touches on the Food and Drug Administration Reauthorization Act of 2017 which allows the regulator to collect user fees from drugmakers. The money is used to support staffing and operational requirements aimed at speeding up application reviews and on-site inspections.

The bill is a slam-dunk to pass the Senate vote. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) filed cloture on the bill yesterday, a procedure that limits debate time. The House unanimously passed its version in a voice vote July 12. The current five-year authorization expires on September 30.

