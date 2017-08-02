AT&T iPhone launch veteran to retire as company pivots

AT&T (T -1%) veteran Glenn Lurie -- instrumental in the transformative deal with Apple to launch the iPhone -- will retire next month as the company sets up for a content-oriented future.
Lurie led tough negotiations at then-named Cingular, which made heavy concessions to Steve Jobs to ensure the company was the launch partner for the industry-changing device.
The news came yesterday, just as moves took effect to set up execs John Stankey, John Donovan and Lori Lee to lead businesses after the Time Warner (TWX +0.1%) acquisition.