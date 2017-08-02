Bunge leaves door open for deal; slashes 2017 sales outlook

Bunge (BG -1.4% ) CEO Soren Schroder says the company will "evaluate the best path" and keep the door open to selling itself despite its cool reception to Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) recent approach about a possible business combination with its agricultural arm.

Some analysts believe Glencore is still interested in a deal but will bide its time before making its next move.

BG is lower after reporting in-line Q2 earnings that were 34% lower than a year ago, as slow farmer selling in South America hurt margins in its mainstay agribusiness, but Schroder says planned cost cuts should help performance in H2.

Even so, BG cuts its FY 2017 agribusiness earnings target to $550M-$650M from its earlier outlook of $800M-$925M and its food and ingredients target to $210M-$230M from prior guidance of $245M-$265M.

In Q2, BG sold 36.2M metric tons of grains and other commodities in its agribusiness but gross profit from the business fell by more than half to $157M.