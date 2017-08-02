J&J's diabetes med Invokana trumps Lilly and BI's Jardiance on CVS preferred list

In the annual tussle over who's in and who's out on pharmacy benefit managers' formularies, Johnson and Johnson's (JNJ -0.5% ) diabetes med Invokana (canagliflozin) is CVS Caremark's (CVS +0.4% ) pick in the SGLT2 class, at the expense of Eli Lilly (LLY -1.1% ) and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance (canagliflozin).

Other drugs getting the boot for 2018 were Merck's (MRK -0.7% ) cholesterol med Zetia (ezetimibe), Daiichi Sankyo's (DSKNY) hypertension med Benicar (olmesartan medoxomil) and Teva's (TEVA -2.3% ) stay-awake med Nuvigil (armodafinil).

17 drugs have been added, including Biogen's (BIIB -1% ) MS meds Avonex (interferon beta-1a) and Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a) and Astellas and Pfizer's (PFE -0.9% ) prostate cancer med Xtandi (enzalutamide).

CVS adds that, despite the removals, almost all members (99.76%) will able to receive their current medications.

The preferred list for autoimmune and hep C drugs should be announced next month.

A couple of days ago, fellow PBM Express Scripts announced its 2018 formulary that excluded 64 drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, including Lilly's osteoporosis med Forteo [teriparatide (rDNA origin)] and Novartis' Neupogen biosimilar in favor of Amgen's original.

Source: FiercePharma