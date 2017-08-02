Reuters: Hydro-powered smelters charge premium prices for green aluminum

Producers of aluminum made using renewable energy rather than fossil fuels are starting to charge premium prices thanks to rising demand from industrial customers under pressure to reduce their carbon footprints, Reuters reports.

A number of producers are offering low-carbon guarantees on their metal, although they refuse to specify the amount of the premiums charge beyond saying the amounts are relatively modest, according to the report.

Those with access to large hydro-power capacity such as Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) say the tide is turning in their favor.

Demand for green aluminum reportedly is rising, especially from the motor, electronics and packaging industries which need to produce lower carbon goods to satisfy regulators, investors and consumers.