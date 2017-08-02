Crestwood Equity Partners upped to Buy at Stifel following strong Q2

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP +1.2% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $28 price target at Stifel, citing strong Q2 results with adjusted EBITDA of $97.3M compared to the firm's $88M estimate and the $91.3M consensus estimate.

While each segment performed in line with the firm's expectations, Stifel says CEQP was helped by unexpected transaction and environmental cost addbacks.

With 2018 estimated coverage of nearly 1.3x, including modest growth in H2 2018, leverage remaining near 4x and a current yield of 9.2%, Stifel sees CEQP as a solid opportunity for a small-cap MLP investor.