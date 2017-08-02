Generic drug firms under pressure on Cardinal warning

Almost all generic drug companies are in the red today. Investors headed for the exits after drug distributor Cardinal Health warned about generic price deflation during its fiscal Q4 conference call this morning, although this should not much of a surprise for informed investors following the space.

RBC's Randall Stanicky sees dark clouds forming over upcoming earnings announcements, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -1.8% ) (tomorrow) and Mylan (MYL -3% ) (August 9).