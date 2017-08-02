FDA OKs AbbVie's Imbruvica for chronic graft-vs-host disease

The FDA approves the use of AbbVie's (ABBV -0.1% ) IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after the failure of one or more prior treatments, the first such approval in the U.S.

cGVHD is a life-threatening condition that strikes as many as 70% of patients receiving a hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) to treat their blood or bone marrow cancer. It occurs when the transplanted cells attack the recipient's healthy cells. The typical therapeutic intervention is corticosteroids.