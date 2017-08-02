Caterpillar gets price target raise at Argus despite YTD 21% gain

Caterpillar (CAT -0.5% ), already bumping along near its 52-week high, gets a price target hike to $130 from Argus analyst John Eade, who believes shares still offer value despite rising 21% YTD.

Eade, who rates the stock a Buy, sees signs that CAT's business is clearly improving, and likes the company's strong balance sheet and focus on aggressively cutting costs while returning capital to shareholders.

On a macro basis, key commodity prices have begun to firm, which could lead to better results for the company for the next several quarters, Eade says.