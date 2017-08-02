Sinclair Broadcast -4.8% as Q3 revenue guidance comes short

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has tailed off 4.8% after Q2 results beat expectations but featured below-Street guidance for Q3.

Total revenues grew 1.9%, though operating income declined nearly 8% as the company spent $6M toward acquiring Bonten Media Group and Tribune Media.

Net income dropped 10% to $44.6M.

Revenues from digital offerings were up 40% Y/Y, the company notes.

Revenue breakout: Media revenues, $631.8M (up 4.2%); barter arrangements, $32.5M (down 4.5%); other non-media, $15M (down 42.9%).

For Q3, it's guiding to media revenues of $623.2M-$629.8M (down 0.9% to 1.9% on a tough comp with last year's Olympics and election revenues), barter and trade revenue of $28M and non-media revenues of less than $1M -- a total of $652.2M-$658.8M, below consensus for $682.8M.

For the full year, it's guiding to capex of $85M-$90M (excluding costs for the FCC's spectrum repack).

