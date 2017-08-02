EOG Resources -2.4% as Q2 earnings disappoint

EOG Resources (EOG -2.4% ) is lower after missing Q2 earnings expectations but maintaining plans to spend $3.7B-$4.1B and complete 480 net wells this year.

EOG raises its FY 2017 U.S. crude oil production target to 20% from a prior view of 18% and its total company output growth target to 7% from 5% previously; Q3 crude production is seen at 335.5K-345.7K bbl/day, and total production at 581.7K-613.7K boe/day.

For Q2, EOG's crude oil production climbed 25% Y/Y to a record 334K bbl/day, with total company production rising 9.6% to 603.9K boe/day.

EOG says it brought 25 wells online in the Wolfcamp region of the Delaware Basin with average initial production of more than 3K bbl/day, and 19 wells in the Bone Spring region producing an average rate of 2,130 bbl/day in the first 30 days.