AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink earn spots on $50B federal contract

Four incumbent providers including AT&T (T -1.3% ), Verizon (VZ -1.2% ), CenturyLink (CTL +1.2% ) and BT Federal (BT -0.9% ) earned seats on the government's newest $50B contract for networking services.

The General Service Administration's 15-year Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract is a replacement of the existing 10-year Networx contract (extended to 2020 due to complexity). The federal government spends about $2B a year on network infrastructure.

The incumbents were among 10 providers getting seats on the contract, and they're in prime position to serve it, notes FierceTelecom's Sean Buckley.