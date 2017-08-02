AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink earn spots on $50B federal contract

Four incumbent providers including AT&T (T -1.3%), Verizon (VZ -1.2%), CenturyLink (CTL +1.2%) and BT Federal (BT -0.9%) earned seats on the government's newest $50B contract for networking services.
The General Service Administration's 15-year Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract is a replacement of the existing 10-year Networx contract (extended to 2020 due to complexity). The federal government spends about $2B a year on network infrastructure.
The incumbents were among 10 providers getting seats on the contract, and they're in prime position to serve it, notes FierceTelecom's Sean Buckley.
Also with spots in the contract: Core Technologies, Granite Telecommunications, Harris (HRS +0.2%), Level 3 Communications (LVLT +0.3%), MetTel, and MicroTech.