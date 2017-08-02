Artisan Partners down nearly 7% after losing sell-side fan

The company reported an inline quarter on Monday, but KBW's Robert Lee downgrades to Market Perform from Outperform, calling the shares fairly valued given the likelihood that flows remain muted.

Meanwhile, Blair's Chris Shutler - who already rated the stock Market Perform - says he's not yet seeing an inflection point, with flow acceleration likely to be gradual and asset concentration remaining a "hurdle to the investment thesis."

Source: Bloomberg

APAM -6.7%

